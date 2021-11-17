UrduPoint.com

Govt. Enjoys Majority In Parliament

The government enjoys majority of votes in National Assembly along with good strength in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The government enjoys majority of votes in National Assembly along with good strength in Senate.

According to data available on websites of National Assembly, PTI has a total of 156 in the House following by 28 others votes of its coalition partners. MQMP has total seven seats in the House followed by PML and BAP (five each), BNP (four), GDA (three) and one each of AMLP and JWP. Two Independent MNAs are also allies of the government.

On the other hand, the opposition benches including PML-N has total 83 seats in National Assembly followed by PPPP (56), MMAP (15) and ANP (one).

Two Independent MNAs sit in the opposition benches in the lower house while a seat is lying vacant due to the death of PML-N lawmaker Pervaiz Malik.

On the other hand, Senate has a total of 25 Independent members and these lawmakers have crucial role during the voting process on any parliamentary intervention. PTI has total 26 Senators followed by PPPP (20 members), BAP (six), JUIP and PML-N (five each), MQM and NP (three each), ANP (two) and PML, JI, BNP and PML-F (one each).

One seat is lying vacant in Senate as Ishaq Dar has not taken oath so far since his elections in 2018.

