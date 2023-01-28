UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensured Safety Of Balochistan Interest, People Rights In Reko-Diq Accord: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said the incumbent provincial government ensured the protection of the interests of Balochistan and the rights of the people in the Reko-diq agreement

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said the incumbent provincial government ensured the protection of the interests of Balochistan and the rights of the people in the Reko-diq agreement.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the mines sector, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister of Minerals Mubeen Khan Khilji, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Secretary Minerals Syedal Khan Loni and other relevant officials also participated in the meeting.

The CM said that the precious minerals of the province were our asset and the guarantee of our bright future.

"We have to make all the decisions regarding our mineral reserves carefully for the development of the province." He said: "By using our mineral resources in the true sense, we could make the future of our generations safe and bright. This would be our responsibility and that of every incoming government as well.

"We thank Allah Almighty for giving us the courage and the ability to protect the assets of the province and to use them in the best direction."The CM said that a strategy should be formulated for giving the benefits of the mineral resources to the province and its people. There should not be any delinquency in that regard, he added.

