Govt ensures effective screening of international travelers to prevent Indian variant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan has ensured effective screening and quarantine for international travelers to prevent the spread of secondary infections of Indian variant of Corona virus in the country.

Appreciating the efficient screening and isolation system put in place for international travelers, the Ministry of National Health Services has stressed airlines on strict enforcement of SOPs for travelers including a mandatory test report from an authentic lab in the country of origin.

According to a ministry spokesman, while stringent screening on arrival continues to identify any further cases of the variant who may arrive inadvertently, confirmatory testing and quarantine are being implemented.

The ministry has further urged the general public to strictly observe the advised precautionary measures to stay protected from risks around them, he added.

According to details shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the variant was detected from an asymptomatic Pakistani individual of 39 years of age, an AJK resident returning from a Gulf country.

The case was picked through a screening system put in place for international arrivals as he landed on the 8th of May and showed a positive rapid test conducted at the airport.

As per SOPs, he was quarantined at a government facility where additional testing (PCR) confirmed the presence of an Indian variant of coronavirus. The individual, however, had only mild symptoms during the quarantine period and was allowed to proceed home completely recovered and upon completion of mandatory isolation with further advice per medical protocols.

Pursuant to the confirmation of B.1.617.2 (Indian) variant, the investigation team traced his family and close contacts in the district of residence obtaining samples, all of which tested negative for COVID-19, he added.

The spokesman said that the NIH team is further tracing back his potential contacts during the air travel to rule out the possibilities of infections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NIH had confirmed the detection of the first COVID-19 infection with the Indian variant (B.1.617.2) in the country.