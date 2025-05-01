Open Menu

Govt Ensures Free Medical Care For Children Returning From India

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Govt ensures free medical care for children returning from India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Following the directive of Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal, the government has made comprehensive arrangements to provide medical treatment to children who recently returned from India.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the government will bear the full cost of their treatment.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson, all necessary preparations have been finalized to treat the children at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

The Director General of Health has overseen the completion of these medical arrangements.

In addition, efforts are currently underway to transfer the children from Karachi to Islamabad for specialized care. The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad is supervising the transfer process to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

These actions follow Health Minister Mustafa Kamal’s swift response after taking notice of the children’s medical condition.

He directed authorities to ensure that timely and high-quality treatment is provided without delay.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

36 minutes ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

48 minutes ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

55 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

2 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

2 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

6 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

6 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan