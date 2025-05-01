Govt ensures free medical care for children returning from India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Following the directive of Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal, the government has made comprehensive arrangements to provide medical treatment to children who recently returned from India.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the government will bear the full cost of their treatment.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson, all necessary preparations have been finalized to treat the children at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

The Director General of Health has overseen the completion of these medical arrangements.

In addition, efforts are currently underway to transfer the children from Karachi to Islamabad for specialized care. The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad is supervising the transfer process to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

These actions follow Health Minister Mustafa Kamal’s swift response after taking notice of the children’s medical condition.

He directed authorities to ensure that timely and high-quality treatment is provided without delay.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.