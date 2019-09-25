Govt ensures full vigilance on plastic bags ban: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said the government was committed to ensure the ban on use of polythene plastic bag, introduced in the federal capital on August 14

Ministry of Climate Change along with other departments concerned was ensuring complete vigilance to implement the law against the use of Plastic bags in the markets of federal capital, he said while addressing the consortium 'Say No to Plastic Waste' here at a hotel.

The federal government was ensuring full compliance of the ban in the city and setting example for other provinces.

All the provinces were looking at federal government for better enforcement of the laws in their respective areas, he added.

General Manager Marriott Hotel Maurizio Romani said he was working on a plan to reduce plastic bag usage and almost 70 per cent of plastic consumption in the hotel had been eliminated.

"Our management and colleagues are excited to lead the way and to make a difference," he added.

The Founder of Plastic Miracles, Elli Takagaki said, the consortium symbolizes the commitment of the various partners to work towards the reduction of plastic waste.

The Founder of Miracles Trust, Imran Shauket said the consortium will provide a unified platform for all stakeholders to work towards elimination of plastic waste in Pakistan.

The members of the diplomatic community, heads of agencies in the UN Group, World Bank, and the corporate sector also attended the event.