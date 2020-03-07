Govt ensures protection of women rights: Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the International Women Day designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the challenges they face

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the International Women Day designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the challenges they face.

In a statement regarding International Women Day he said that under the tremendous leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government had taken many concrete steps to eliminate gender discrimination included establishment of daycare centers in public and private institutions for working mothers.

The minister said that Punjab Woman Helpline 1043 to guide women to resolve all kinds of issues, digital online magazine for women and various awareness campaign about women' rights has been launched while protecting women' rights and to eliminate violence against women effective legislation was being made in Punjab Assembly.

He said that every religion taught respect to women and protects their rights; the Punjab government was committed to provide all basic facilities to women. He added that in the current tenure of PTI, first-ever Punjab women empowerment package was announced in 2019 on the eve of international women' day included a comprehensive policy regarding various steps taken by the Punjab government.

The minister said that violence against women could be reduced by providing them witheducation, vocational training and social support; for this "we all have to perform collectiveresponsibility".