UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ensures Protection Of Women Rights: Provincial Minister For Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Govt ensures protection of women rights: Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the International Women Day designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the challenges they face

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the International Women Day designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the challenges they face.

In a statement regarding International Women Day he said that under the tremendous leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government had taken many concrete steps to eliminate gender discrimination included establishment of daycare centers in public and private institutions for working mothers.

The minister said that Punjab Woman Helpline 1043 to guide women to resolve all kinds of issues, digital online magazine for women and various awareness campaign about women' rights has been launched while protecting women' rights and to eliminate violence against women effective legislation was being made in Punjab Assembly.

He said that every religion taught respect to women and protects their rights; the Punjab government was committed to provide all basic facilities to women. He added that in the current tenure of PTI, first-ever Punjab women empowerment package was announced in 2019 on the eve of international women' day included a comprehensive policy regarding various steps taken by the Punjab government.

The minister said that violence against women could be reduced by providing them witheducation, vocational training and social support; for this "we all have to perform collectiveresponsibility".

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Guide Women 2019 All Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Ra ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb ..

20 minutes ago

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, ..

26 minutes ago

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year ..

22 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrange ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.