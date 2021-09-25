UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensures Sustainable Development In Punjab :CM

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the incumbent government was ensuring sustainable development in Punjab and now no one could create hindrance in the journey of real change.

He was talking with Members National Assembly (MNAs) including Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Amir Talal Gopang, Raza Nasrullah and Ahmed Hussain who called on him at CM secretariat here. Matters regarding mutual interests, overall political scenario and various development projects came under discussion during the meeting. The elected representatives apprised the chief minister about the various ongoing developmental schemes in their respective Constituencies.

The chief minister said the projects would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He said MNAs and MPAs of Punjab were his companions and their legitimate work would be done in any case.

He further stated that opposition had only obstructed the journey of public service, neither these people had any agenda nor any strategy. These people had failed before andwould meet the same fate in the future as well, he said and added the government wouldcomplete its constitutional tenure.

