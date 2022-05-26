Govt ensures timely release of funds for all development schemes: Fazal Shakur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government would provide funds to all development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government would provide funds to all development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects.

In a statement issued here, he said that negligence would not be tolerated in execution of development programmes in Charsadda under District Development Plan, and emphasised that beautification schemes as well as the work of street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road should be completed within stipulated time.

The KP law minister said that roadside planting should be done on priority so that the beauty of Charsadda city could be further enhanced.