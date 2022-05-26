UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensures Timely Release Of Funds For All Development Schemes: Fazal Shakur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Govt ensures timely release of funds for all development schemes: Fazal Shakur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government would provide funds to all development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government would provide funds to all development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects.

In a statement issued here, he said that negligence would not be tolerated in execution of development programmes in Charsadda under District Development Plan, and emphasised that beautification schemes as well as the work of street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road should be completed within stipulated time.

The KP law minister said that roadside planting should be done on priority so that the beauty of Charsadda city could be further enhanced.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Road Charsadda Nowshera All Government

Recent Stories

Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

21 seconds ago
 Encroachment removed from state land

Encroachment removed from state land

23 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

25 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head of Fre ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head of French Diplomacy to Ukraine in Ph ..

27 seconds ago
 PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 China's space tracking ship departs for 100th miss ..

China's space tracking ship departs for 100th mission

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.