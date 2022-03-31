Govt ensures timely release of funds for development schemes: Fazal Shakur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan Thursday said the provincial government would provide funds to all the development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on development and administrative matters of Charsadda district, he directed that the development projects initiated under District Development Plan and Beautification Schemes should be completed in time and also the work of street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road should be completed within stipulated time.

He said that roadside planting should be done on priority so that beauty of Charsadda city and the atmosphere could be further enhanced.

The minister directed Deputy Commissioner Charsadda to make the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar fully operational during the holy month of Ramadan and pay full attention to all administrative matters so that all the necessities of daily life could be made available to the people at reasonable prices.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saadat Hassan, Executive Engineer Allah Nawaz and other senior district administrative officers participated.