UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensures Timely Release Of Funds For Development Schemes: Fazal Shakur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Govt ensures timely release of funds for development schemes: Fazal Shakur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan Thursday said the provincial government would provide funds to all the development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan Thursday said the provincial government would provide funds to all the development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on development and administrative matters of Charsadda district, he directed that the development projects initiated under District Development Plan and Beautification Schemes should be completed in time and also the work of street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road should be completed within stipulated time.

He said that roadside planting should be done on priority so that beauty of Charsadda city and the atmosphere could be further enhanced.

The minister directed Deputy Commissioner Charsadda to make the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar fully operational during the holy month of Ramadan and pay full attention to all administrative matters so that all the necessities of daily life could be made available to the people at reasonable prices.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saadat Hassan, Executive Engineer Allah Nawaz and other senior district administrative officers participated.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Road Charsadda Nowshera All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Wasa changes water timing for Ramzan

Wasa changes water timing for Ramzan

58 seconds ago
 3 new districts, two tehsils to be created in Punj ..

3 new districts, two tehsils to be created in Punjab: CM

1 minute ago
 Putin Signs Decree on Switching Gas Payments to Ru ..

Putin Signs Decree on Switching Gas Payments to Rubles for Unfriendly Countries

1 minute ago
 Hunter Biden Played Role in Financing Pathogen Res ..

Hunter Biden Played Role in Financing Pathogen Reseach in Ukraine - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Calls Defacement of Russian Operation Crit ..

Kremlin Calls Defacement of Russian Operation Critics' Property 'Hooliganism'

6 minutes ago
 Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegra ..

Russian Parliamentary Commission Head Says Telegram Must Comply With 'Landing La ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.