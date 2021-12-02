UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensures Uninterrupted Gas Supplies To Urea Plants For Boosting Domestic Production: Khusro

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:53 PM

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said that the government ensured the uninterrupted gas supplies to the urea plants for boosting domestic production for Rabi season

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said that the government ensured the uninterrupted gas supplies to the urea plants for boosting domestic production for Rabi season.

He said this in a meeting with manufacturers of fertilizer industry, Federal Minister for food Security Syed Fakhar Imam also present, said a press release issued here.

The meeting reflected upon current stock position and production targets of urea and other fertilizers in month of December 2021.

The Minister noted that the domestic production of urea stood historic around 34 lac tonnes in this year due to prudent and timely measures taken by the government.

While highlighting the notified price of urea, the Minister said that irrespective of escalating global prices of urea amounting Rs 10, 000 per bag, the government had managed successfully to keep price of urea at Rs.1768 per bag for robust cultivation of Rabi crops.

Moreover, the Minister appreciated the cooperation from fertilizer companies to ease out artificial fertilizer crunch and said that collective efforts had helped the district administration to provide urea bag as per notified prices.

He also shared that a new enactment to reward whistle-blowers was being promulgated to check hoarding and profiteering, by which, a maximum of Rs 5 million will be rewarded to those who will provide credible and actionable information about hoarding of fertilizers to the government.

In spirit of prioritizing the interest of farmers, the Minister reiterated that the constant monitoring of supply of urea from manufacturing units and movement of fertilizers at selling point would continue in December.

He also called for blacklisting of dealers engaged in hoarding and black marketing of urea amidst Rabi season.

Senior officials of both ministries also participated in the meeting.

