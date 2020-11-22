UrduPoint.com
Govt Ensuring All Basic Facilities To Masses To Uplift Their Living Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was providing all basic facilities to masses to uplift their living standards.

He said that masses were real power of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and all promises made with them would be honoured.

Nadeem Qureshi expressed these views after inauguration of uplift projects completed with worth Rs 20 millions in Union Council 41 PP-216 constituency here on Sunday.

He said that first time uplift projects were continued in transparent way without any corruption and its all credit goes to PTI.

He said that relief was being provided to masses without any discrimination and political affiliations.

He said that repairing and construction work and new sewerage lines was underway at Daira Basti, Mahboob colony and adjacent areas which would directly benefit to citizens of this area.

