UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ensuring Allotment Of Plots To Poor People In Private Housing Societies: Chatha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Govt ensuring allotment of plots to poor people in private housing societies: Chatha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Friday that maximum relief was being provided to poor people by the government through allotment of plots in housing societies.

He expressed these views during a visit to a private housing society situated at Budhla Sant road alongwith Director General Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority, Director PHATA Multan Region Tahir Ansari and Deputy Director PHATA Ashraf Gill.

Secretary Housing said that the government introduced easy ways for building new house which would facilitate common people.

He said that various development projects have been initiated at Koh-e-Suleman for local people.

He said that the developers were bound to provide 20 percent plots of housing societies to poor people under new law "Affordable private housing schemes rules 2020" which would help to enable poor people to get their own homes.

Chatha added that concerned departments have been directed to complete all ongoing development projects of Koh-e-Suleman within the given time. He said that Koh-e-Suleman would turn into best place for tourists in future.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Punjab Visit Road 2020 All Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

34 minutes ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

1 hour ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.