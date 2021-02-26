Govt ensuring allotment of plots to poor people in private housing societies: Chatha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Friday that maximum relief was being provided to poor people by the government through allotment of plots in housing societies.

He expressed these views during a visit to a private housing society situated at Budhla Sant road alongwith Director General Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority, Director PHATA Multan Region Tahir Ansari and Deputy Director PHATA Ashraf Gill.

Secretary Housing said that the government introduced easy ways for building new house which would facilitate common people.

He said that various development projects have been initiated at Koh-e-Suleman for local people.

He said that the developers were bound to provide 20 percent plots of housing societies to poor people under new law "Affordable private housing schemes rules 2020" which would help to enable poor people to get their own homes.

Chatha added that concerned departments have been directed to complete all ongoing development projects of Koh-e-Suleman within the given time. He said that Koh-e-Suleman would turn into best place for tourists in future.