Govt: Ensuring Benefits Of Oil Price Slide To Common Man: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Govt: ensuring benefits of oil price slide to common man: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the government was taking steps to pass on the effects of the reduction in prices of oil to the common man.

He said that efforts were afoot to ensure public relief in the upcoming fiscal budget.

The prime minister was talking to Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated that they had steered the country out of the difficult times and appreciated the economic team for striving and continuously making efforts to stabilize country's economy.

The government had provided huge relief package to the flood affected people with financial and rehabilitation assistance in the aftermath of historic floods.

