Govt ensuring best quality commodities in Sahulat Bazaars: Secretary Housing

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the government ensuring availability of best quality commodities in Sahulat Bazaars on cheaper rates for public facilitation.

During his visit of different Sahulat Bazaars here on Thursday, he said that crackdown was being launched against the shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates.

He said that provision of good quality commodities on cheaper rates for masses was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to resolve sewerage issues and to ensure facility of clean drinking water for masses.

The secretary housing said that revolutionary steps would be taken in the next fiscal year adding that people of this area would be facilitated through civil secretariat South Punjab.

He said that government would end sense of deprivation among the people of South Punjab through different development projects.