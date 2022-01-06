- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt ensuring completion of basic amenities' projects on priority basis: Prime Minister
Govt Ensuring Completion Of Basic Amenities' Projects On Priority Basis: Prime Minister
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 10:50 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was ensuring the completion of people-oriented projects of basic amenities like health, education, low-cost housing, social projects and clean water on priority basis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was ensuring the completion of people-oriented projects of basic amenities like health, education, low-cost housing, social projects and clean water on priority basis.
The Prime Minister was talking to Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him.
Matters relating to Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the progress of ongoing development projects in the province were discussed.
)