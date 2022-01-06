Govt ensuring completion of basic amenities' projects on priority basis: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was ensuring the completion of people-oriented projects of basic amenities like health, education, low-cost housing, social projects and clean water on priority basis

The Prime Minister was talking to Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him.

Matters relating to Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the progress of ongoing development projects in the province were discussed.

