Govt ensuring composite development in province: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government was ensuring composite development as every nook and corner of the province have been taken into the loop of progress and development.

He said this during a meeting with former MPA Syed Ali Raza Gilani who called on him to discuss matters of mutual interest and ongoing development projects.

The chief minister said that people were deceived in the past with hollow slogans as former rulers merely believed in lip service however the incumbent government was focusing on delivering.

He said that Punjab has been put on the road to progress and development in a true sense.

Syed Ali Raza Gilani requested the Chief Minister to award Depalpur a status of the district on which Usman Buzdar assured him to consider the proposal.

The former MPA said that the CM has a true passion for serving the people and only he can understand the problems of the people of remote areas.