UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensuring Composite Development In Province: CM

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Govt ensuring composite development in province: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government was ensuring composite development as every nook and corner of the province have been taken into the loop of progress and development.

He said this during a meeting with former MPA Syed Ali Raza Gilani who called on him to discuss matters of mutual interest and ongoing development projects.

The chief minister said that people were deceived in the past with hollow slogans as former rulers merely believed in lip service however the incumbent government was focusing on delivering.

He said that Punjab has been put on the road to progress and development in a true sense.

Syed Ali Raza Gilani requested the Chief Minister to award Depalpur a status of the district on which Usman Buzdar assured him to consider the proposal.

The former MPA said that the CM has a true passion for serving the people and only he can understand the problems of the people of remote areas.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Progress Depalpur Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

6 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

6 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

7 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

7 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

7 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.