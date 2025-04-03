Govt ensuring fixed wages to kiln workers: MPA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government is strictly following the policy of ensuring provision of fixed wages to kiln workers.

Inaugurating a project to produce bricks by a machine in collaboration with a private organisation, Pakistan Partnership Initiative here on Thursday, he said that brick-kiln machines could produce more bricks with less labour.

A US businessman Mike Berkeley, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Partnership Investment Ashraf Mull and a large number of kiln owners and workers were also present.

The MPA said the brick-kiln machine would be helpful to produce best quality bricks at economical rates. He also reviewed the process of making bricks with the machine.