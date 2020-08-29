Govt ensuring foolproof security of mourning processions: Ansar Majeed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday the government had ensured foolproof security of mourning processions and Majalis in all nine divisions of the province.

Talking to the media after visiting the main processions route of Ashura procession, he said the religious harmony ulema of different schools of thought had been ideal while the cooperation of traders was also appreciable.

He said, despite the rains and floods, the municipal and district police had made excellent arrangements for the mourners and in this regard, the district administration was fully alert.

He said that implementation of Corona SOPs in the mourning processions would have to be ensured.

Later, the provincial minister inspected the CCTV cameras of the procession routes besides Imambargah Block No. 7 and Imambargah Block No. 19.

He also reviewed the security of the procession routes and sanitation arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, the police informed that three processions would be taken out from inside of the city on Ashura Day.

ADCG Bilal Feroze, AC Sargodha Omar Draz Gondal, membersof District Peace Committee, traders and police officers werealso present on the occasion.