UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ensuring Foolproof Security Of Mourning Processions: Ansar Majeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

Govt ensuring foolproof security of mourning processions: Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday the government had ensured foolproof security of mourning processions and Majalis in all nine divisions of the province

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday the government had ensured foolproof security of mourning processions and Majalis in all nine divisions of the province.

Talking to the media after visiting the main processions route of Ashura procession, he said the religious harmony ulema of different schools of thought had been ideal while the cooperation of traders was also appreciable.

He said, despite the rains and floods, the municipal and district police had made excellent arrangements for the mourners and in this regard, the district administration was fully alert.

He said that implementation of Corona SOPs in the mourning processions would have to be ensured.

Later, the provincial minister inspected the CCTV cameras of the procession routes besides Imambargah Block No. 7 and Imambargah Block No. 19.

He also reviewed the security of the procession routes and sanitation arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, the police informed that three processions would be taken out from inside of the city on Ashura Day.

ADCG Bilal Feroze, AC Sargodha Omar Draz Gondal, membersof District Peace Committee, traders and police officers werealso present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Alert Sargodha Media All From Government Rains Muharram

Recent Stories

Poland&#039;s Sluzewiec Horse Race Track to host S ..

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches new professional Diploma to e ..

9 minutes ago

Two bodies swept away with floodwater recovered fr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation rolls out second batch of ..

24 minutes ago

4000 policemen to guard 1,947 mourning processions ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.