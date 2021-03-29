UrduPoint.com
Govt Ensuring Fundamental Rights To Poor: Ali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said the incumbent government was ensuring provision of fundamental rights of shelter, food and clothes to poor segments of the society in its true spirit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a great initiative to make the country a real welfare state, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

The minister said due to the initiates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) poor would be enabled to build their own house despite their limited resources, adding, the construction industry would ensure improvement in the economy.

He said the government was taking concrete measures to provide a conducive atmosphere for international and national investors. The PTI-led government, he said, was committed to overcome all the challenges and provide shelter to the working class which could not afford a personal house, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

