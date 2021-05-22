UrduPoint.com
Govt Ensuring Good Governance For Relief To Masses: Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring rule of law and good governance to provide relief to the deprived segments of the society.

The incumbent government was pursuing merits policy in all departments besides showing commitment to revamp and introduce institutional reforms to yield desirous results, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan being a popular public leader was working in day and night to bring improvement in the system and betterment in the living standard of common man.

He claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari had buried the politics of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had badly damaged the credibility of her father's party.

Replying to a question, he said the Gaza ceasefire was a biggest achievement of Muslim countries to stop Palestinian bloodbath and genocide. Pakistan had comprehensively and effectively voiced against Israel barbarism and tyranny on innocent Palestinian people, he added.

