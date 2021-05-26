Govt. ensuring maximum facilities to industrial workers: MPA Lateef Nazar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that the government is ensuring maximum facilities and incentives to the industrial workers to raise their living standards and in this connection, a labor housing policy was approved in addition to raising their minimum wage to Rs.20,000/-.

Talking to a delegation of industrial workers Wednesdday, he said medical facilities including complete treatment for cardiac patients, gamma unit, CT scan, dialysis and cancer diagnosis were provided in social security hospitals, while Self Assessment Scheme was launched for transparent and convenient payment of social security contribution. In this connection, about 85000 industrial and trade workers were so far registered with Punjab Employees Social Security.

He said that the government announced waiver of fines for payment of arrears by June 30, 2021 and it will provide relief to businessmen for more than Rs 5.5 billion. He added the government also abolished the mandatory monthly contribution of Rs.40 from registered worker, he added.

He said that new social security hospitals were established in Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Taunsa Sharif to provide better medical facilities to the workers. He said that Rs.80 million will be spent on construction of 50-bed hospital in Sargodha, Rs.

49 million on a 25-bed hospital in Taunsa and Rs.17 million on a 25-bed hospital in Millat Town Faisalabad.

He said that computerized social security cards were issued to the registered workers to provide them best medical and financial services, while shortage of staff was overcome in all hospitals of the Punjab according to the standard of Health Care Commissioner.

He said that Punjab government allocated Rs.2 billion under Marriage Grant for workers while marriage grant was increased from Rs.100,000/- to Rs.200,000/-. Similarly, an amount of Rs 2 billion was provided for workers under Death Grant while amount of death grant was increased from Rs.500,000/- to Rs.600,000/-.

He said that online and transparent system of educational scholarships was introduced for the children of laborers while the government set up Punjab Workers Welfare Fund and a new website. Similarly, the government also granted approval to the new Housing Policy to provide proprietary rights to the workers on the basis of low cost and subsidy and initially, 992 flats were allotted to workers in Multan under this policy.

He said that the PTI government made an increase of Rs.5000/- in the minimum wage of workers during last three years while more steps would also be taken to resolve issues of the workers on priority basis.