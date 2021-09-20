UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:46 PM

Govt ensuring minority's right: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Monday the Punjab government was ensuring the protection of rights of religious minorities at all levels

LAHORE, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Monday the Punjab government was ensuring the protection of rights of religious minorities at all levels.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Christian League Pakistan led by Chief executive Anjam Bhatti while Shehzad Sial, Saima Sial, Dr. Johns Sarfraz and Ansar Sha Johns were included in the delegation.

The minister said the Punjab government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar celebrated all religious festivals at official level to show solidarity with religious community, which was not seen in the past.

Augustine informed the delegation that all available resources were being utilized for the protection of religious minorities to eliminate sense of deprivation among them.

The delegation lauded the services of HR&MA minister for the religious community inthe province and assured their fully cooperation. They extended invitation to the Ministerfor visit to Layyah district which he accepted.

