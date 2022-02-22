UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensuring People's Access To Info Through RTI Act: SACM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that proactive disclosure of information to the public by the state institutions was the most basic and foremost part of the government's mission to promote the Right to Information Act

He said that spreading awareness among people and the government departments to ensure positive utilisation of the facility was another integral part of the mission, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing an event at Alhamra, organised by the Punjab Information Commission on proactive disclosure.

He said that in the present age, availability of information was a tool that makes governments more accountable to people, adding that Panama Leaks were a clear example of the fact in recent history.

Hasaan Khawar said that implementation and promotion of the Right to Information Act was, in fact, a declaration of war against the status quo and the traditions of the past, and section four of this act was the vanguard of this war, he added.

Responding to questions from the media representatives, Hasaan Khawar said that meetings amongst political parties were a routine matter. He said that the opposition had only words, not numbers. If the opposition had numbers on their side, they would have brought a no-confidence motion against the government by now, he added.

He said the opposition would continue to talk and the government would continue its mission of public service. Responding to a question regarding Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, he said that the first and foremost objective of the act was to prevent the social media from defamatory practices.

Hasaan also distributed certificates among the representatives of three best departments for facilitating access to information. Among them, Police Department stood first, Anti-Corruption second and the deputy commissioner's office was declared third.

>