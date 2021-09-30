UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensuring Protection Of Forest Land To Safeguard Environment: PM

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was ensuring protection of forest land to safeguard the environment.

While chairing the meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing and Construction here, he said food security and climate change were important issues for Pakistan and the world.

The government was taking steps for recovery of occupied government land, he informed.

He directed that the law to recover occupied state land should be strictly implemented.

The PM said cadastral mapping could identify dead capital and ensure its better use. The Chairman Capital Development Authority informed the participants about the ongoing housing projects in Islamabad.

He told that the development work in I-15 sector was completed in a short period of one year.

He said Farash town housing project and other infrastructure projects would be completed soon.

The digitalisation of land record of forests of Islamabad had almost been completed, he added.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and high ranking officers attended the meeting.

The Surveyor General gave a detailed briefing on cadastral mapping. It was informed that work was speedily continuing on digital mapping and identification of state lands across the country including Lahore and Islamabad.

Briefing was also given on special development zones. Peri urban settlements at the development zones would be given basic facilities. The project would help in better use of land and stop the spread of illegal housing societies.

