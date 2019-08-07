UrduPoint.com
Govt Ensuring Protection, Provision Of Rights To Minorities: Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:22 PM

Govt ensuring protection, provision of rights to minorities: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said the incumbent government was taking every possible step to protect and ensure provision of rights to minorities including religious freedom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said the incumbent government was taking every possible step to protect and ensure provision of rights to minorities including religious freedom.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while addressing the first legislative assembly on August 11, 1947, had said: "...From today, every citizen belonging to any cast or religion is independent to practise his religious obligations and the state has nothing to do with his cast or religion," Chaudhry Sarwar said.

The governor was addressing the participants in a function, organised in connection with celebrations of National Minorities Day by the provincial Ministry of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, here at the Governor's House.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that equality based system was vital for a peaceful atmosphere to live. Anyone who committed crime or was involved in any wrongdoing, should face process of accountability, he added.

Protection of rights of minorities was a responsibility of the government, the governor said, adding that the allocated quota for minorities in educational institutions would be ensured.

He said that opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a landmark decision of the government in promoting religious tourism in the country. Eighty per cent of the construction work at the corridor has been completed, he added.

The government was also taking measures for provision of better facilities to Sikh Yatrees visiting Nankana Sahib and other places, he said.

He said the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has a vision to provide maximum facilities at all religious places including mosques, temples, Ccurches and gurdawara and the steps were being taken accordingly.

Sarwar said that the government was committed to retrieving every inch of land related to any religious place from grabbers.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, lauding the efforts of the government, said that minorities day was being celebrated for the first time at provincial level.

He said that the Punjab governor has also announced celebrating Christmas at the Governor's House this year. The provincial government and the Ministry of Human Rights has taken various steps for the facilitation of the minorities.

The government was actively working on promotion of religious tourism in the country, he said.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at Aiwan-e-Sadr regarding minorities, Ijaz Alam said that the incumbent government was sincerely working for ensuring religious freedom to all minorities residing in Pakistan.

A Sikh lawmaker Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh, speaking on the occasion, said that Sikh community was enjoying complete freedom in offering its religious obligations and other activities as well.

He said that India, which claimed to be a secular state, was not a safer place for minorities to live and exercise their rights.

