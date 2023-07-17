Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to backward areas of Balochistan: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that providing basic facilities of life to backward areas of the province was an utmost priority of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that providing basic facilities of life to backward areas of the province was an utmost priority of the government.

Tehsil Saranan Union Council Ajram will take concrete steps to bring all elementary amenities to the people of Ajram very soon, he expressed these views while addressing a public jirga as chief guest in Tehsil Saranan Union Council Ajram.

The Jirga was organized by Malik Haji Malik Sargarh and Kaleemullah Kakar.

Addressing the Jirga participants, Governor Balochistan said that Ajram was a backward and barren area due to a lack of education, health, clean water, gas and dilapidated roads, the people of the area were facing several problems.

He said that practical steps would be taken soon to fill the shortage of teachers in the educational institutions of Ajram.

He said that it was very important to provide basic facilities to the people so that the youth here could actively participate in the development and prosperity of the country and the province.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan was informed about the problems faced by tribal elders and political workers, on which he also assured him of all possible support for sustainable solutions to the problems faced.