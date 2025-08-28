Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that all government institutions are fully committed to ensure timely and effective relief operations in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that all government institutions are fully committed to ensure timely and effective relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that both Federal and Punjab governments’ were taking proactive measures under a robust strategy to protect human lives, property, crops, and livestock from potential damage.

He said that prime minister and CM Punjab are ensuring that public funds and state machinery are utilized for the welfare of the people.

The minister said that India has deliberately releasing more water to harm Pakistan, stating that although there is no rainfall here but still water continues to flow into the Ravi River.

He said the situation is both a natural disaster and a result of India’s ill intent.

Answering a question, he urged developed countries to support vulnerable nations like Pakistan, which contribute little to global climate change but face its severe consequences.

“Today we are suffering, tomorrow others will face it. Challenging nature will not go unanswered,” he remarked.

Expressing concern over illegal construction on water pathways, Asif said such practices must be strictly prohibited and action taken against violators, whether they are influential individuals or ordinary citizens.

Answering question regarding political situation, he criticized the PTI founder, saying he is only concerned with personal interests and focused on returning to power without regard for the nation’s well-being.

He called it regrettable that the PTI founder is engaging in politics even at a time when the country is dealing with floods and natural calamities.

He said that nation unity and collective effort was needed to fight with national challenges like flood and terrorism.