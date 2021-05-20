UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ensuring Rule Of Law In Country: Shibli

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Govt ensuring rule of law in country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring rule of law in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuously working for development and uplift of the country by launching number of the welfare programmes and projects, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government under dynamic leadership of the prime minister was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.

He said nobody could pressurize the government and expressed hope that it would pass the fiscal budget 2021-22 from the Parliament. The PTI was united under PM Imran Khan's leadership, he added.

Shibli Faraz claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided in different groups and its leadership was involved in massive corruption and money laundering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget Money Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

12 minutes ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

1 hour ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

1 hour ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.