Govt ensuring strict monitoring system, SoPs in all educational institutions: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that government was taking all possible measures to ensure strict monitoring system in all educational institutions regarding protection of children from coronavirus.

All the educational institutions from 9th to university level had started educational activities, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The Primary and middle schools would be operational as per schedule given by the government, he added.

The strict implementation of standard operating procedure (SoPs), had been ensured and for this, monitoring team from health and district administration level were given task to report to NCOC if any negligence found from any part of the province.

To a question about equal education system at primary level, the minister said the credit went to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for running the system across the country.

About reservation of some elements on Islamic curriculum, he said the Islamic syllabus was being taught after opinion of overwhelming majority of the people belonging to different segment of the society.