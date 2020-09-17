UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ensuring Strict Monitoring System, SoPs In All Educational Institutions: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Govt ensuring strict monitoring system, SoPs in all educational institutions: Minister

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that government was taking all possible measures to ensure strict monitoring system in all educational institutions regarding protection of children from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that government was taking all possible measures to ensure strict monitoring system in all educational institutions regarding protection of children from coronavirus.

All the educational institutions from 9th to university level had started educational activities, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The Primary and middle schools would be operational as per schedule given by the government, he added.

The strict implementation of standard operating procedure (SoPs), had been ensured and for this, monitoring team from health and district administration level were given task to report to NCOC if any negligence found from any part of the province.

To a question about equal education system at primary level, the minister said the credit went to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for running the system across the country.

About reservation of some elements on Islamic curriculum, he said the Islamic syllabus was being taught after opinion of overwhelming majority of the people belonging to different segment of the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

25 minutes ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

56 minutes ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

56 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict in Zardari's plea against s ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.