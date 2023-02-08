Govt ensuring timely provision of loans to youth for employment: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government was ensuring the timely provision of loans for the employment of youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government was ensuring the timely provision of loans for the employment of youth.

He said thousands of the country's capable youth were benefitting from the youth loan scheme recently launched by the government.

The prime minister was talking to the founder of Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib, who called on him here.

During the meeting, Amjad Saqib appreciated the prime minister for the provision of soft loans to the youth for employment.

Besides, he also briefed the prime minister about the provision of interest-free loans by the Akhuwat Foundation to the flood affected people.

The prime minister said the government valued the provision of interest-free loans by the Akhuwat Foundation.