Govt ensuring top-notch facilities for hajj pilgrims: Director Hajj Operation Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Director Hajj Operation Punjab Muhammad Rizwan Sharif Tuesday stated that the government is committed to providing top-notch facilities for pilgrims performing Hajj this year and conducting comprehensive training programs to ensure a smooth experience.

Talking with ptv news channel, he said that these training programs will cover essential aspects of the Hajj journey, including rituals, health and safety guidelines and logistical arrangements to equip pilgrims with the knowledge and confidence they need to perform their duties effectively.

The government is making concerted efforts to facilitate a hassle-free Hajj experience, with dedicated teams working tirelessly to address the needs of pilgrims, from visa processing to accommodation and transportation arrangements, ensuring that all aspects of the journey are well-coordinated and smoothly executed, he mentioned.

He also advised pilgrims to strictly obey the laws and regulations of Saudi Arabia, as well as the instructions provided by the Hajj authorities to avoid any inconvenience or complications during their journey.

In case of any emergency, pilgrims were advised to contact the designated helpline numbers or reach out to their respective Hajj group organizers for assistance, he added.

Responding to a query, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif said that arrangements for smooth flight operations are being finalized, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free journey for pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia.