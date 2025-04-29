Open Menu

Govt Ensuring Top-notch Facilities For Hajj Pilgrims: Director Hajj Operation Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Govt ensuring top-notch facilities for hajj pilgrims: Director Hajj Operation Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Director Hajj Operation Punjab Muhammad Rizwan Sharif Tuesday stated that the government is committed to providing top-notch facilities for pilgrims performing Hajj this year and conducting comprehensive training programs to ensure a smooth experience.

Talking with ptv news channel, he said that these training programs will cover essential aspects of the Hajj journey, including rituals, health and safety guidelines and logistical arrangements to equip pilgrims with the knowledge and confidence they need to perform their duties effectively.

The government is making concerted efforts to facilitate a hassle-free Hajj experience, with dedicated teams working tirelessly to address the needs of pilgrims, from visa processing to accommodation and transportation arrangements, ensuring that all aspects of the journey are well-coordinated and smoothly executed, he mentioned.

He also advised pilgrims to strictly obey the laws and regulations of Saudi Arabia, as well as the instructions provided by the Hajj authorities to avoid any inconvenience or complications during their journey.

In case of any emergency, pilgrims were advised to contact the designated helpline numbers or reach out to their respective Hajj group organizers for assistance, he added.

Responding to a query, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif said that arrangements for smooth flight operations are being finalized, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free journey for pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

14 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

14 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

14 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

14 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

14 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan