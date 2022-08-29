UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensuring Transparency In Flood Relief Fund: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the government was committed to ensure complete transparency in the utilization of donation in relief fund for victims.

"Our aim is to reach out to the maximum number of deserving families during these testing times", he said while talking to ptv news.

He also expressed his commitment for the provision of better health facilities to the affectees in flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said country was facing a big challenge as a result of the devastation caused by flood, but the government was determined to change this adversity into opportunity by taking care of flood affectees.

Minister said Federal government has taken adequate steps to provide health facilities in flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said the victims were mostly women, children and the elderly, adding he said that the health staff was present in the affected areas and efforts were being made to provide quality medical facilities to the people.

"There are general physicians and other experts in the health teams," he said, adding that free medicine would also be provided to the patients.

"We will continue the support for our brothers and sisters of affected areas of the country and will use all possible resources to provide them relief", he added.

