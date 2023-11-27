Govt entities owe over Rs seven bln PESCO dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday said that the government departments in the province were defaulters of over Rs seven billion payable under the head of electricity bills.

An official document of PESCO available with this agency revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) and police were the major defaulters of the company who had to pay Rs 3494.41 million and Rs 429.25 million under the head of electricity bills respectively.

Similarly, Deputy District Officer WS&S Haripur was defaulter of Rs 215.37 million, TMA Town-I Peshawar (Streetlight) 202.37 million, Irrigation and Power department 175.88 million, TMA Town-I Peshawar (Tube-well) Rs 142.52 million, TMA Haripur(Tube-well) 136.80 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Peshawar Rs 125.79 million, Jail and Convict Settlement Rs 107.52 million, Town-III Peshawar (Streetlight) 103.28 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S DI Khan 91.12 million, TMA Kohat (Tube-well) 83.59 million, Union Councils 74.41 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Tank 71.53 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Lakki Marwat 65.

25 million, TMA DI Khan (streetlight) 64.98 million, TMA Tank-I (Tube-well) 64.15 million, TMA Town-III Peshawar (Tube-well) 56.05 million, Other hospitals Swabi 54.34 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Kohat 53.37 million, Works and Services department 50.31 million, Health 50.02 million, TMA Lakki Marwat (Tube-well) 49.96 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Bannu 49.34 million, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) 48.57 million, Deputy District Officer (WS&S) Buner 47.36 million, Kohat Development Authority (KDA) 45.96 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Karak 45.33 million, Government Primary school (male) Peshawar 38.30 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Nowshera 36.92 million, Deputy District Officer WS&S Swabi 35.32 million TMA Lachi (Tube-well) 34.23 million Government Primary School (male)Tank 27.42 million and Deputy District Officer WS&S Abbottabad 26.58 million.

PESCO has written a letter to all the defaulter departments to clear their outstanding dues in the larger national interest and warned that their electricity supply would be disconnected otherwise.

APP/adi