Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain emergency, relief measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has assigned the task of supervising the rain emergency measures in Hyderabad district to Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the minister would also supervise the relief activities in the district.

Similarly, MPA Giyan Chand Esrani has been entrusted to perform the same role in Jamshoro district.

