Govt enuring stable prices of essential items at USC for maximum relief : NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Malik on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government provided maximum relief to 74.4 million people by keeping prices of essential commodities stable at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) during one and half years.

In response to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, she said the government provided Rs 30 billion subsidy to USC for giving maximum relief to the masses.

He said prices of food items witnessed sharp increase at international level which also affected prices of the food items in the country. However, she said maximum efforts were made to pass on limited effect of the international price hike on the masses.

Regarding quality of various items at USC, she said a proper quality check mechanism was in place to monitor the qualities of items at USC.