Govt. Envisions New Era Of Economic, Cultural Revival For Country: Musadik Malik
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Friday that the government’s vision is to comprehensively transform Pakistan, encompassing not only economic progress but also cultural, social, and artistic growth.
"Our approach is holistic, embracing every facet of society, from the economy to art, sports, Sufi traditions, and religious culture,” he said.
While speaking to a private news channel at Pakistan Cultural Week at the annual Riyadh Season, he said that the country was progressing steadily towards its goal of standing among the world's great nations.
Dr. Malik urged the youth to remain hopeful. "The spirit of Pakistan is connected to its youth. This is a transformational time for the country, an era of progress in economy, IT, and investment,” he added.
Our children should focus on skill-based education, as the world is advancing with modern learning techniques," he said.
The minister highlighted the importance of skilled education, encouraging young people to pursue modern educational paths that are globally competitive.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arora’s message on Iqbal Day33 seconds ago
-
9th Thal Jeep rally: Nadir Magsi dominates in qualifying round36 seconds ago
-
10 dead, 1497 injured in 1375 RTCs in Punjab42 seconds ago
-
Relief of Rs 80m provided to 88 complainants by Punjab Ombudsman49 seconds ago
-
Iqbal’s vision for Islamic renaissance marked at BZU52 seconds ago
-
Hoax caller arrested10 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying anti-smog measures10 minutes ago
-
Senate body calls for briefing from head of Digital Forensics Lab to examine electronic device secur ..10 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel says PPP understands pain of flood victims, housing project is more than a project10 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to protect expatriates' rights, address their issues: Acting President11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits PSPA, emphasizes for expanding social welfare programs11 minutes ago