Govt. envisions new era of economic, cultural revival for country: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, said on Friday that the government’s vision is to comprehensively transform Pakistan, encompassing not only economic progress but also cultural, social, and artistic growth.

"Our approach is holistic, embracing every facet of society, from the economy to art, sports, Sufi traditions, and religious culture,” he said.

While speaking to a private news channel at Pakistan Cultural Week at the annual Riyadh Season, he said that the country was progressing steadily towards its goal of standing among the world's great nations.

Dr. Malik urged the youth to remain hopeful. "The spirit of Pakistan is connected to its youth. This is a transformational time for the country, an era of progress in economy, IT, and investment,” he added.

Our children should focus on skill-based education, as the world is advancing with modern learning techniques," he said.

The minister highlighted the importance of skilled education, encouraging young people to pursue modern educational paths that are globally competitive.