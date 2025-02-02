Govt envisions transformation of public institutions by integrating modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The recent transformation of public institutions in the federal capital through improved infrastructure, integration of modern technology, and an enhanced learning environment for the younger generation has marked a significant shift towards a more progressive education system.

With a strong commitment to digitalization and innovation, the government is taking several steps to ensure that public schools keep pace with modern educational demands.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), with the support of the relevant ministry, has introduced various measures under new education policies to make learning more interactive and effective.

In an interview with APP, the Director Colleges, Professor Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, who is also the Principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys I-8/3, highlighted the shift from traditional teaching methods to technology-driven solutions.

“Gone are the days when a child simply read from a book while the teacher explained. Today’s students come to class already exposed to a wealth of information, thanks to IT tools,” he said.

To align with the changing educational landscape, smart classrooms equipped with smart boards, Chromebooks, and digital learning tools are being introduced. Teachers have undergone specialized training to effectively integrate these technologies into their lessons.

“We’ve ensured that modern facilities, such as computer labs, smart classrooms, and e-libraries, are available across institutions. Even junior students are being introduced to AI and IT tools to cultivate interest and build foundational skills early on,” Abbasi added.

The initiative also includes the provision of Chromebooks to students, allowing them to engage in interactive, self-paced learning.

“This approach not only enhances their learning capacity but also makes education enjoyable. Students now have access to recorded lectures, educational resources, and external web links, which they can revisit at their convenience,” he explained.

He credited Federal Secretary Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, for setting targets across institutions to develop smart classrooms and replicate other modern facilities.

About expanding technical education and career readiness, Abbasi said that FDE is equally focused on technical education and career counseling. Specialized technical labs are being established in 16 institutions, providing students with hands-on training in trades and IT-related skills, such as web development.

“We aim to prepare students for the future job market by equipping them with employable skills. Career counseling sessions are also being organized to guide students in choosing suitable career paths based on global trends,” Abbasi stated.

A six-week web development course was recently organized at his college, where students showed great interest.

About promotion of sports and extracurricular activities, he said that beyond academics, the government is emphasizing physical fitness by developing open gyms and sports facilities in both boys’ and girls’ institutions.

“Students actively participate in various sports competitions held in institutions, fostering a healthy lifestyle,” Abbasi noted.

Additionally, the FDE has launched a kitchen gardening initiative to instill environmental awareness and encourage sustainable living.

“We’re encouraging children and their families to grow organic vegetables at home. This not only provides fresh produce but also strengthens their connection to nature,” he remarked.

To inculcate book-reading habits, school libraries are being modernized with new books and e-library setups, allowing students access to online resources. Additionally, classroom libraries for younger children are being introduced to improve reading habits and vocabulary.

Abbasi revealed that public institutions are now attracting students from private schools, thanks to the recent improvements.

“More than 200 students transferred from reputed private schools to our institution last academic year. This shift reflects the improvements in teaching quality, infrastructure, and overall environment in public sector schools,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that public schools will soon regain their past reputation, becoming the preferred choice for quality education.

Looking ahead, Abbasi outlined the government’s vision to address out-of-school children, enhance teacher training, and expand technical and IT education.

“Our priority is to continuously train teachers to keep up with modern trends. When teachers are competitive, students will excel too. We envision a future where public schools are the top preference for parents,” he concluded.

With these initiatives, the government is paving the way for a digital and inclusive educational revolution, ensuring a modern, technology-driven learning experience for every student.