MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy, SM Tanveer said on Thursday that the government was striving to promote industrial and commercial activities in south Punjab, like in the rest of the province.

The provincial minister expressed these views while talking to traders, industrialists and office-bearers of trade associations during his visit to the city. He listened to the problems of traders and assured to resolve the same at the earliest.

He said that there was a dire need to promote industry and trade in order to boost the country's economy.

Unemployment would be reduced by increasing industrial and commercial activities, he added.

Tanveer said that they would present concrete solutions to the problems faced by industry and trade.

The representatives of various chambers of commerce and industries of Punjab, including Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary, Abdul Rauf, Manzoor-ul-Haq Malik and others participated in the meeting.

Well-known industrialists Haji Atta-Ur-Rehman, Tanveer A. Sheikh, Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, Syed Asim Shah, Ansar Niazi, Haji Muhammad Akram and Sajjad Khan Khichi were also present.