Govt. establishes 12 colleges in Balcohistan: CM Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the provincial government established 12 new colleges and schools in every district with the cost of Rs. 10 billion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the provincial government established 12 new colleges and schools in every district with the cost of Rs. 10 billion.

He said the government has also made a record increase in the annual grant of universities in the recent budget.

He expressed these views while addressing the distribution ceremony of laptops among students of various universities and colleges under the campaign titled, "Voice of Balochistan Youth Mobilization".

Provincial Ministers including Mir Ziaullah Langu, Muhammad Arif Hassani, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Provincial Advisor Malik Naeem Baazi, Parliamentary Secretaries Khalil George, Mubeen Khan Khilji, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said youth was an asset and of utmost importance for the development of any nation, adding that with quality education and training, they could be made useful and better citizens.

He further said it was an era of information technology which would create new opportunities for development and employment.

He said the provincial government was introducing special initiatives for youth, adding Balochistan would be on the path of development if opportunities would be created for them.

He said provision of better education, environment, hostel, sports and other modern facilities to the youth would be ensured in the academic institutions, adding, the provincial cabinet has for the first time passed Balochistan Universities Act to ensure quality education.

The provincial government is also pursuing an effective legislation policy to protect coastal resources, he said adding, two companies have been set up to exploit minerals, but Reko diq has been shut down due to wrong policies.

The provincial government was working on various projects for minerals in the province to improve the economic situation, increase revenue and provide employment.

He said health related facilities were being provided to the people under telemedicine program in eight districts of the province, adding, the program would be further expanded across the province.

The provincial government was constructing a sports complex in every district of the province.

On this occasion, the chief minister also replied to the queries of students.