Govt Establishes Corona Vaccination Centre At Federal Capital

Fri 08th January 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday established first Corona vaccination centre in the Federal capital at Tarlai as substantial progress is likely for early vaccine availability and deployment in country.

According to an official of the ministry, the vaccination centre was equipped with latest facilities to maintain quality of vaccine while citizens have been asked to register themselves through helpline 1166.

He said that the ministry has also started training of vaccination staff on Corona vaccine in the centre.

He said that strict preventive measures were adopted to avoid further spread of Coronavirus in the country related with the closure of educational institutions besides fully implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He added the government had tried its level best to ensure adopting safety measures to protect citizens in order to contain the disease like imposing ban on public gatherings, marriages halls and restaurants and restriction on use of dining places of restaurants that resulted decrease in number of corona cases.

He said that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 for reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said that the government had also taken strict measures for prompt response to the disease.

He added team at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was doing efficient work against the disease. He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities on the other hand.

He said that all concerned federal, provincial, public and private institutions were playing remarkable role under NCOC against the disease.

He said that all possible measures would be adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies are made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

