UrduPoint.com

Govt Establishes Country's First National Autism Center For Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Govt establishes country's first National Autism Center for children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The government has established the country's first public sector National Autism and Mental Health Centre for children in the Federal capital.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel will inaugurate the centre on Thursday. This state-of-the-art centre has been established at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

On the occasion, the minister said this will be the first centre in the country of such high quality. He added that in the first phase, the centre will offer diagnostic and treatment facilities at the centre's out-patients department (OPD).

He said that the patients will also avail of free medical advice on various aspects of the disease including diagnostic and treatment management at the centre.

He said an estimated 0.4 million people in the country are Autism patients, adding the major issue in Pakistan is a diagnosis of the disease as there are reports of wrong diagnose of the disease.

He said the issues related to the treatment and availability of facilities are also being faced by patients in Pakistan. He added that this is major progress in the health sector as the government is committed to serving the people of Pakistan.

He said the present government was focusing on its health reforms agenda to make a positive change in the health sector and improve the standard of the health service delivery system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI play ..

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI player during matches against Irel ..

25 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social ..

Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social media

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

1 hour ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

2 hours ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.