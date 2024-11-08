Govt establishes first-ever “Cascade” service center to streamline services for foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art “Cascade” service center in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, a facility aimed at providing a range of essential services to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals under one roof.

This is the first time such a comprehensive service center has been established in the history of the Diplomatic Enclave, aligning with the government’s focus on enhancing the convenience and safety of diplomats and foreign residents.

According to Minister Naqvi, the Cascade service center will offer over a dozen services for foreign nationals and diplomats, eliminating the need for them to navigate multiple offices across the capital. Among the services available are the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, police verification, reporting of missing persons, and tenant registration. These services are expected to significantly ease administrative processes for diplomats and international visitors, providing them with faster, centralized access to essential resources.

Furthermore, the Cascade center will also facilitate foreign citizens by offering additional services like registration for foreigners, domestic staff, and volunteers, vehicle verification, and access to copies of First Information Reports (FIRs). Minister Naqvi emphasized that these services are intended to streamline processes and improve the overall experience for foreign nationals residing in or visiting Islamabad.

“This service center is a reflection of our commitment to creating a secure, welcoming environment for diplomats and international visitors,” said Naqvi during the inauguration ceremony.

He added that the initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prioritize the comfort and security of foreign representatives.

Naqvi also shared that over 1,500 police and FC personnel, along with 20 dedicated police vehicles, are stationed at the Diplomatic Enclave to ensure the highest standards of security.

In his address, Naqvi stated, “Beautifying the Diplomatic Enclave and the entire capital is part of our mission, as we look to project Islamabad as a modern, secure, and visitor-friendly capital.”

The new service center aims not only to provide essential services but also to foster closer coordination and cooperation between law enforcement and diplomats. The presence of senior Islamabad Police officials at the inauguration reinforced the significance of the center in facilitating secure communication and collaboration. Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police provided a detailed briefing on the range of services available to foreign nationals at the center, further highlighting the effort to ensure ease of access to these resources.

Following the inauguration, Minister Naqvi, accompanied by a delegation of diplomats, toured the various service counters at the Cascade center.

He inspected the facilities and expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure, expressing confidence that the center would serve as a model of efficiency and service delivery. Diplomats and foreign nationals attending the ceremony conveyed their appreciation to Minister Naqvi for the initiative, recognizing the Cascade center as a positive step toward strengthening Islamabad’s diplomatic and international standing.

The event saw a large turnout of diplomats from across the city, as well as high-ranking officials including the Federal Secretary of Interior, IG Islamabad Police, DC Islamabad, and other senior officers from Islamabad Police. Their participation underscored the importance placed on diplomatic relations and the commitment to a secure and supportive environment for the diplomatic community.

The Cascade service center is set to be a pivotal resource within the Diplomatic Enclave, offering streamlined, centralized services to foreign nationals and contributing to Islamabad’s reputation as a secure, efficient, and international-friendly city.