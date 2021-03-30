UrduPoint.com
Govt Establishes Inquiry Commission On Broadsheet Scandal: Riaz Fatyana

Tue 30th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Riaz Fatyana has said the incumbent government had established an inquiry commission to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

The Broadsheet matter was emerged or surfaced during the previous government as the scandal had brought bad name to the country, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

He said after completion of inquiry commission, the government would not hesitate in making the report public.

More Stories From Pakistan

