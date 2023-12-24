Govt establishes special Police Help Center to facilitate release of Baloch protestors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) After negotiations between the prime minister's committee and the protesters from Balochistan, the process of releasing arrested persons was underway and a special Police Help Center had also been established in that respect.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had constituted a committee comprising Federal Ministers Murtaza Solangi, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Jamal Shah to hold negotiations with Balochistan protestors.

Following the negotiations, process of the release of arrested people was underway as per law, a government statement issued here on Sunday said.

According to the statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Haq Imrani has been appointed as the focal person in that regard.

As the special Police Help Center will continue to work for two days, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations and SSP Operations will supervise the whole process.

If any person faces any difficulty can contact Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) through telephone numbers: 051-9001534, mobile: 0345-9600622 or email: [email protected], the statement concluded.