UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Establishes Two Special Economic Zones: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Govt establishes two special economic zones: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab was the first province which under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had established two special economic zones in the private sector and five special economic zones in the public sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab was the first province which under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had established two special economic zones in the private sector and five special economic zones in the public sector.

The minister expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of chief minister's "Hunarmand Nujawan Programme" at Expo Centre, Johar Town, here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony while Federal and provincial ministers, members of parliament and people belongings various sectors of life attended the ceremony.

Two billion Dollars foreign investment had been witnessed in Faisalabad Industrial Estates, while industries of one billion Dollar had been set up and agreements of one billion dollars investment with foreign companies had also been inked, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad on January 3, 2020, the minister said.

The minister said positive results had come of the implementation of price control mechanism and prices of essential items had stabilised.

He said empowerment of youth was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab government was moving forward under the leadership of the chief minister to achieve this target.

Target of imparting technical education to 2.5 million children had been given under the Punjab growth strategy 2023, the TEVTA would impart training to 8 lakh 75 thousands students under this strategy, he added.

The minister said the TEVTA was giving training 90 thousand students every year and under the "Hunarmand Nujawan Program" it will train additional one lakh students every year and the chief minister had given additional Rs 1,500 million funds for this purpose.

The Punjab Skill Development Authority had been established and all institutions of technical education will work under one umbrella, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said the programme of revival of the cottage industry was being launched soon, under this programme Rs 1 to 3 lakh would be given as a loan.

Similarly, a big programme had been prepared to facilitate skilled force for starting their business and up to Rs 30 lakh will be given every applicant to start his business. The special package was being given to female candidates under the direction of the chief minister, he concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Dollar Parliament Price January 2020 All Industry Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dense fog blankets parts of south Punjab

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasizes on women educatio ..

3 minutes ago

Millat Express train extended to Lalamusa

3 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Slams US Sanctions Agains ..

14 minutes ago

Fresh rains, snowfall add to miseries of people in ..

14 minutes ago

Sindh reports two new cases of polio bringing tota ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.