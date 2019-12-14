Govt establishes two special economic zones: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab was the first province which under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had established two special economic zones in the private sector and five special economic zones in the public sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said Punjab was the first province which under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had established two special economic zones in the private sector and five special economic zones in the public sector.

The minister expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of chief minister's "Hunarmand Nujawan Programme" at Expo Centre, Johar Town, here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony while Federal and provincial ministers, members of parliament and people belongings various sectors of life attended the ceremony.

Two billion Dollars foreign investment had been witnessed in Faisalabad Industrial Estates, while industries of one billion Dollar had been set up and agreements of one billion dollars investment with foreign companies had also been inked, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad on January 3, 2020, the minister said.

The minister said positive results had come of the implementation of price control mechanism and prices of essential items had stabilised.

He said empowerment of youth was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab government was moving forward under the leadership of the chief minister to achieve this target.

Target of imparting technical education to 2.5 million children had been given under the Punjab growth strategy 2023, the TEVTA would impart training to 8 lakh 75 thousands students under this strategy, he added.

The minister said the TEVTA was giving training 90 thousand students every year and under the "Hunarmand Nujawan Program" it will train additional one lakh students every year and the chief minister had given additional Rs 1,500 million funds for this purpose.

The Punjab Skill Development Authority had been established and all institutions of technical education will work under one umbrella, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said the programme of revival of the cottage industry was being launched soon, under this programme Rs 1 to 3 lakh would be given as a loan.

Similarly, a big programme had been prepared to facilitate skilled force for starting their business and up to Rs 30 lakh will be given every applicant to start his business. The special package was being given to female candidates under the direction of the chief minister, he concluded.