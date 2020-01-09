UrduPoint.com
Govt Establishing 10 Special Economic Zones In Punjab: Advisor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) -:Special Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Sports Malik Umar Farooq Thursday said that incumbent government was establishing 10 special economic zones in the province of which Faisalabad Industrial city was the largest zone.

Talking to a 15-member delegation of industrialists, he said that work on Faisalabad Industrial City was being completed with fast pace and over one million people would get employment opportunities directly and indirectly by establishing this project.

He said that district Faisalabad was a backbone of country's economy and importance of this district could not be ruled out in achieving the goals of economic development and prosperity.

He said that present government was focusing on industrial growth and economic development.

Malik said that Faisalabad Industrial City was a part of CPEC and initially 700 acres land was being provided to Chinese and other foreign companies.

He said that first phase of the project would be completed by next June and facilities of airport, hospital, labour colonies, public parks, sports grounds, expo center, four star hotel, etc will be provided in the estate.

He said that space for setting up textile units, food processing, construction material, auto mobile, pharmaceuticals, steel, chemicals and light engineering units would be available in the city.

He said that work had been started for construction of 22 km long boundary wall, Main Boulevard, main gate, 6.5km long link road.

