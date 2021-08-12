Govt establishing Media university equipped with modern technology: Shaheera Shahid

Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Shaheera Shahid on Thursday said that incumbent government was establishing a media university equipped with modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Shaheera Shahid on Thursday said that incumbent government was establishing a media university equipped with modern technology.

The media university would impart state-of-the-art knowledge to youth of the country, she said while talkingto a PTV.

Commenting on future of the state television, she said, we had strong desire to transform all channels of ptv into HD.

Appreciating the efforts of her ministry, she said that Press Information Department (PID), had been made paperless.