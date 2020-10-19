Govt evolves multiple strategy to tackle the effects of natural disasters: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that Pakistan was ranked fifth on the index of climate change that was why the government had evolved multiple strategy to tackle the effects of natural disasters.

Talking to newsmen at Hassanabdal, he said that present government was taking tangible steps as per PM's vision to reduce effects of climate change on the vulnerable communities.

He added that government had a distinction to have included the element of disaster risk reduction in the planning of development projects for the first time in the history of the county. He said under the country's Protected Areas Initiative measures were being taken to improve environmental governance, management, financing and conservation activities on about 7,200 square kilometers.

Commenting on question related to recent political developments, the PM's special assistant Malik Amin said that the opposition's anti government public rallies posed no threat to the government and it had launched an anti-government campaign to hide its corruption.

However, alarming thing is the stance of the PML-N leadership against the state institutions which was against the largest interest of the state and its institutions.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party was lacking leadership that was why they were using each others shoulders to save their money earned through corrupt practices.

He said the opposition did not have a direction or plan and their viewpoint was the same.

He said the government will complete five years while there were no chance of pre-mature election. He said Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness and now spewing venom against the state institutions. He said accountability process of corrupt elements would not be stopped. He predicted that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- an alliance of the opposition would fall apart upcoming weeks terming the 11 parties alliance as "unnatural and against each other's interests".

Responding to a question, he admitted that corruption prevails at gross roots level in public departments and PTI came into power with slogan of change and making all out efforts to get out masses from clinches of the "tout mafia".

He claimed that corruption at higher level were eliminated as Prime Minister Imarn Khan directly monitoring the affairs at national level while efforts were being made to get rid out the touts mafia from the government departments through introducing reforms, digitalization, introducing apps and direct access to the administrative officials through open door policy.

He said that out of 45 filtration plants, four has been established in Hassanabdal and providing clean water to the masses of the area.