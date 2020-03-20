UrduPoint.com
Govt Evolving A Comprehensive Strategy To Curb Coronavirus: Dr Nausheen

Govt evolving a comprehensive strategy to curb coronavirus: Dr Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday said the government was taking effective steps to curb the coronavirus and to control its spreading in other areas of the country.

Talking to ptv, she said the government was evolving a comprehensive strategy for strengthening health sector and providing every type of treatment facility to affected of coronavirus and it would be launched soon.

She said the government was taking measures according to its available resources, adding the people should have to adopt all prescribed precautionary measures.

She said media should play its due role to create aware among the people about the precautionary steps against the coronavirus.

The parliamentary secretary said the government had constituted a National Coordination Committee which was fully coordinated and everyone was on the same page against this pandemic.

The Federal government had made the isolation wards in every government hospital and it was under consideration that if the epidemic spread more, then the government would be allocated and declared special hospitals for the purpose, she added.

Replying to a question, she said international donors were announced their aid for the country to combat the coronavirus, adding China was providing technical, financial support to Pakistan and its medical teams were ready to provide treatment to coronavirus effected people.

