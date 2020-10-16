Govt evolving agriculture policy to increase wheat production: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said the government along with all stakeholders was evolving a comprehensive agriculture policy for providing relief to the farmers and increase wheat production.

The government was prioritizing the agriculture sector by providing subsidy to the farmers on seeds, he said talking to ptv.

He stressed the need for making legislation for land reforms to benefit the farmers. Pakistan was a agriculture country and the government was committed to boost agriculture activities, he added.